Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CLMT. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

