Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 6,219 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,380. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.