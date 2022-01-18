Camden National (CAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Camden National by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Camden National by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

