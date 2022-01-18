Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $193.00 at Barclays

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,300. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

