Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers New Gold (TSE:NGD) to Hold

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

New Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -32.97. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

