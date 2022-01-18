Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNI opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

