Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.98. 77,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,702,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

