Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,771,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 2,538,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 932.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $30.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDUAF. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

