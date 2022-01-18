Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 521739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.
The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
