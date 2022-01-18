Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 521739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

