CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.55 and traded as high as C$8.48. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 271,468 shares.

DBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$733.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.55.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.