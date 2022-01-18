Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.00. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 30,957 shares changing hands.

CCBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

