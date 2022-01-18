Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.43

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.43 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.23). Capital shares last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 244,652 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAPD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 127 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.69) target price on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market cap of £168.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

