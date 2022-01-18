Capital One Financial (COF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $5.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COF opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

