Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Financial Contrast

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capital One Financial and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $186.93, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Camden National has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Camden National.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital One Financial pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden National has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 39.92% 19.85% 2.92% Camden National 35.38% 13.18% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Camden National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.13 $2.71 billion $26.78 5.92 Camden National $207.69 million 3.62 $59.49 million $4.71 10.76

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Camden National on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

