Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.37

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.37 and traded as low as C$38.55. Capital Power shares last traded at C$38.90, with a volume of 160,334 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

