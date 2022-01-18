Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 320.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.83% of Capri worth $60,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.