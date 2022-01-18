Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

