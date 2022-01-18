Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

