Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.