CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) Shares Up 30%

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPYT) shot up 30% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc CarePayment Technologies, Inc was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

