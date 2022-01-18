Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 10,317 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,167,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 893,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 307,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

