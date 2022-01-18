Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,506.60 ($20.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.51. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of GBX 1,129 ($15.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($25.79). The company has a market cap of £17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

