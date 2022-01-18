Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $165.29. Approximately 67,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,670,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

