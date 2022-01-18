Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $42.24. 35,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,567,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.