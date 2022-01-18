Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 19848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

