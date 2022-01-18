Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.14

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.14 and last traded at $119.30, with a volume of 704546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.47.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

