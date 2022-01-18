CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.80. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

