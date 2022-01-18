CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,574.47

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,574.47 and approximately $47.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014264 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

