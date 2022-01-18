CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.13 and a 200-day moving average of $190.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

