Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Celanese worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

