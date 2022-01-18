Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 6385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

CLBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $681,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

