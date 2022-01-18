Cellframe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490,218.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Cellframe has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cellframe has a total market cap of $30.46 million and approximately $490,218.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Cellframe

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,689,941 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

