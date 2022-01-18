Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $103.53 million and approximately $328,096.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 104,049,990 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

