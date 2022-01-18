Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 3.2% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.32. 274,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,614,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,932,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

