Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.