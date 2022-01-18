Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
