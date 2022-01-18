Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

