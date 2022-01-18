Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

