Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $13.69. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 282 shares traded.

IPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.