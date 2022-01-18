Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report sales of $83.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.18 million. Certara reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $293.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Certara stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,324,529 shares of company stock valued at $278,650,697. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

