Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of Certara worth $56,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CERT opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,324,529 shares of company stock valued at $278,650,697. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.