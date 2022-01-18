Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $27.79

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.79, but opened at $26.57. Certara shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 278 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of -66.17.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $2,772,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,324,529 shares of company stock valued at $278,650,697 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Certara by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

