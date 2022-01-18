CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,763.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,426,295 coins and its circulating supply is 46,262,252 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

