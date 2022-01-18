Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663,828 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.49% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $696,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.