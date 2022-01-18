Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 28,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 55,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.13% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.56%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.