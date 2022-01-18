ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. ChessCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $83.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,494.57 or 1.94499999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChessCoin

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

