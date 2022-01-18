Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.26.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. 150,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. Chevron has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

