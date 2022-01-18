Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $155.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $130.07 and last traded at $129.72, with a volume of 120821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.96.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,801 shares of company stock worth $55,502,677 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $249.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

