Chia Network Price Hits $85.93 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.