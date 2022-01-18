Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,084 shares during the quarter. Chico’s FAS comprises 1.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 5.39% of Chico’s FAS worth $29,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 83,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.