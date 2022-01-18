China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
CHNUF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,030. China Education Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About China Education Resources
